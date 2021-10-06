President Biden’s approval rating hits new low in latest poll; Majority says Biden is not competent running the government

President Biden’s support amongst the American people keeps dropping according to a new national poll.

The president’s approval rating stands at just 38%, with disapproval at 53% in a Quinnipiac University survey released on Wednesday. That’s down from 42% three weeks ago and from a high of 50% in mid-February.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Today, Republicans (94 – 4 percent) and independents (60 – 32 percent) disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while Democrats approve 80 – 10 percent.

Biden received negative scores in the double digits on all but one key issue when Americans were asked about his handling of …

the response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

the economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove;

his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove;

the situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove.

When it comes to Biden’s personal traits, Americans were asked whether or not Biden …

cares about average Americans: 49 percent say yes, while 48 percent say no, compared to 58 – 37 percent yes in April;

is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no, compared to 51 – 42 percent yes in April;

has good leadership skills: 41 percent say yes, while 56 percent say no, compared to 52 – 44 percent yes in April.

More than half of Americans say 55 – 42 percent that the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.

