Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore on Massachusetts Beach

A massive humpback whale washed up dead on Bayside Beach in Plymouth, MA, on Tuesday morning, leaving experts scrambling to figure out what killed the marine giant.

The carcass drew attention as the Whale and Dolphin Conservation team moved in to perform an internal exam, hoping to uncover clues about the mysterious death. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are also on the case, working with the group to decide the next steps.

NOAA urged beachgoers to steer clear of the beached whale and reminded the public to report stranded sea creatures to their hotline at (866) 755-6622.

It’s still unclear what led to the tragic end for the whale, but authorities plan to release more details as they surface.

