Dead Humpback Whale Found Off South Shore of Massachusetts

Another day, another dead whale.

Tragedy struck the South Shore of Massachusetts on Friday when the U.S. Coast Guard discovered a dead humpback whale floating in the water. The whale, known as Lollipop, a mature female, had been in good health when last seen on June 1, 2024.

NOAA Fisheries, along with Whale and Dolphin Conservation and the Center for Coastal Studies, is on the case, monitoring and documenting the find.

The cause of Lollipop’s death remains a mystery, adding to the ongoing investigation by NOAA Fisheries Service into the unusual spike in humpback whale deaths in the North Atlantic since 2016. Check out the details in this interactive map.

