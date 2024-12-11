NUWC Newport Hosts NATO Delegation to Strengthen Collaboration on Maritime Technology

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport welcomed a high-profile delegation from the NATO Science and Technology Organization (STO) Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE) on Dec. 4, aiming to bolster ties and advance joint research efforts.

“Division Newport has a long and enduring relationship working with NATO, and I’m excited to continue this great collaboration,” said Marie Bussiere, Division Newport’s technical director. “This visit allows CMRE to understand the full scope of what we do here, as well as provide updates on joint projects.”

Located in La Spezia, Italy, CMRE leads NATO’s maritime research initiatives, operating the alliance’s only research vessels to support innovation in areas ranging from anti-submarine warfare to climate change security. Established in the late 1950s, CMRE’s work spans the Mediterranean to the Arctic.

“For how long we’ve been working in the undersea, Division Newport is the lab we’ve collaborated with the most,” said CMRE Director Dr. Eric Pouliquen. “Our undersea naval capabilities owe much to this partnership.”

Accompanied by Lt. Cmdr. Chad Carlson and representatives from CMRE’s six key maritime programs, Pouliquen joined counterparts from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, NUWC Division Keyport, and NUWC Headquarters. Discussions covered CMRE’s focus areas, including autonomous naval mine countermeasures, operational data integration, and climate resilience.

“Each program is no longer independent,” Pouliquen noted. “The interconnected threat landscape demands integrated solutions. Data gathered in one domain could have critical applications elsewhere.”

The delegation toured NUWC’s Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Laboratory and Narragansett Bay Test Facility, discussing shared projects like the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas and Arctic research initiatives. Dr. Lauren Freeman, a senior oceanographer at NUWC, outlined ongoing Arctic projects, including a 2026 Ship-to-Shore experiment.

“We’ve observed new phenomena like young ice, which has unique sound properties,” Pouliquen said. “Understanding these changes is vital for maritime operations.”

The visit was facilitated by a 2023 Memorandum of Agreement between the U.S. Department of Defense and NATO STO CMRE, enabling collaboration through 2043. Dr. Vic Ricci, NUWC Headquarters’ chief technology officer, emphasized the importance of the agreement. “Reestablishing natural ties benefits the maritime domain,” Ricci said.

The event is part of a broader initiative, including reciprocal visits to U.S. Navy research hubs like the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City and ONR, aimed at fostering innovation and addressing global maritime challenges.

“There are many challenges in the world today,” said Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Division Newport commanding officer. “This partnership is key to addressing them.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

