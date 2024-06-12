Killer Whales and Humpbacks Among 161 Whales Spotted Off Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard

During a recent aerial survey, members of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s North Atlantic Right Whale team observed an astonishing array of marine life—161 whales from seven different species—off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard and southeast of Nantucket.

Among the highlights was the sighting of 93 sei whales, marking one of the highest concentrations of this species ever recorded during a single survey flight. The team also spotted two killer whales, a rare occurrence for this survey, with one even seen carrying a tuna in its mouth.

The survey also documented 36 humpback whales, 21 fin whales, as well as minke, sperm, and North Atlantic right whales, showcasing the rich biodiversity of the region’s marine ecosystem.

For detailed information on where these whales were spotted, visit whalemap.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

