Obituary: Joseph Alves Jr. (1939-2025)

Joseph Alves Jr. Born February 2, 1939 to Joseph and Belmedia (Morreira) Alves. Joseph grew up on the family farm in Middletown, RI. with his late brother, Francis.

Mr Alves attended Rogers High school in Newport where he met the love of his life Cathleen F. Crandall. He graduated in 1958 and went to work for Chaves Heating and Oil Co. Joe and Cathy married September 28, 1963. They were married for 56 years.

Joseph loved to watch his two son’s play sports. David with his MHS Football and youngest son James playing youth Hockey. He never missed any of their games. He also loved Nascar, he and his wife would attend local tracks. In the late 80’s-90’s he played softball winning the 1989 NUSC softball, Eastern division Champions “The Sea Stallions”

Joseph passed peacefully at home with both sons by his side.

Besides his sons David and James, he leaves his grandchildren Rachel and Ari Alves, his great granddaughter Vega Alves. His step-grandchildren Alisha Bateman and Brittany Rosado.

He was predeceased by his wife Cathy and his brother Francis Alves.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 9:00am to 10:00am in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI followed by a burial at 10:30 am in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

