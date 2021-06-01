Funeral Fund Created for Victim of Sunday Morning’s Stabbing Death on Thames Street

A GoFundMe has been created to help offset the funeral expenses for Maximus Julian, age 22 of Little Compton RI, who tragically passed away due to a random act of violence this past weekend.

According to the organizers:

“Max Julian was in his last semester at the University of Rhode Island for business, and was about to graduate with high honors. Outside of school, he loved to ride BMX. Max also loved to go fishing, and worked on a commercial fishing boat out of Sakonnet Point in Little Compton, RI. Max was a shining light in the world, and will forever be remembered as being full of generosity, life and love. The Julian family has had to overcome great hardship in the past few years, including spending months in the hospital due to various medical emergencies, and suffering a large fire to their property. Yet despite all of these hardships, the Julian family maintains such a positive outlook on life and are deeply loved members of our community. Please consider donating to this fundraiser to support the Julian family by helping ease the financial burden caused by this tragedy. All money donated will go straight to the Julian family to help with various expenses, including the funeral burial services for their son, Maximus Julian.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-services-for-maximus-julian