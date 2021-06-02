Official Newport Police statement on the Thames Street Murder of Maximus Julien

The Newport Police Department is sadly reporting and with condolences to the family, the victim from the felony assault which occurred on May 30, 2021, has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by his doctor, Dr. Peterson, on June 1st at 16:57.

The victim is identified as 22-year-old, Maximus H. Julian, from Little Compton, Rhode Island.

The injuries were sustained stemming from an altercation at a house party located at 548 Thames Street, Newport, Rhode Island.

As reported earlier this was an isolated incident due to an altercation at a house party and the community is not in danger. The Newport Police Department is actively working on this case so the victim’s family can have closure to such a tragic and unnecessary incident. The Newport Police Department will release information for the suspect and/or suspects as warrants are drawn.

Please contact Detective Lavallee with any information regarding this case: jlavallee@cityofnewport.com or (401) 845-5763.

