Arrest Warrants Issued in Murder of Maximus Julian

Just after midnight on May 30, 2021, Newport Police responded to an incident in the area of Thames Street and Lee Avenue. Officers located Maximus Julian suffering from a stab wound to his neck along with another male who suffered a stab wound to his leg. Both males were ultimately transported to Rhode Island hospital. Tragically, Maximus Julian succumbed to his injuries and passed away on June 1, 2021.

The investigation determined a party had taken place at 548 Thames Street during which a physical fight took place involving Julian and two other males who have been identified as Jamaal Reid and Tyrese Poulsen.

As a result of the investigative efforts by the Newport Police Department, an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant has been obtained for Tyrese Poulsen for Murder and an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant has been obtained for Jamaal Reid for Harboring a Criminal and Disorderly Conduct.

This investigation remains very active and anyone with information are encouraged to contact Newport Police Detective Joe Lavallee at 401-845-5736 or jlavallee@cityofnewport.com.

