Gilded Age Orchestra of Newport wraps up Newport Mansions Winter Lecture Series

The sounds of a classical orchestra filling the Great Hall of The Breakers made for a glorious finale to the Preservation Society of Newport County’s Winter Gilded Age Lecture Series on Thursday night. “Gilded Age Orchestra of Newport” featured 25 musicians, many of whom appeared in the climactic ballroom scene of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which was filmed in The Breakers Music Room.

The music included dances and marches by Johann Strauss II, waltzes by Franz von Suppe, two lovely excerpts from a symphony by American composer John Knowles Paine, and a piece for saxophone and orchestra by Caryl Florio, who was employed for a time by George Vanderbilt of Biltmore.

Congratulations to their guest musicians and to conductors Dr. Christopher Brellochs and Dr. Mark Stickney for a wonderful program. The standing ovation that followed was well deserved.

