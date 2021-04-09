Governor McKee Announces 20,000 Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments to be Posted on Friday

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing that approximately 20,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org on Friday at 5pm.

“Tomorrow, we’ll be releasing the largest batch of vaccine appointments in Rhode Island to date,” said Governor Dan McKee. “This is great news for our efforts to get as many shots in arms as quickly as possible. I encourage Rhode Islanders to make a plan to get vaccinated when they become eligible.”

Vaccine is currently available statewide for people who are 50 and over, and people who are 16 to 49 with certain underlying health conditions.

‼️20,000+ vaccine appointments will open up tomorrow at 5 PM.‼️ Rhode Islanders can register at https://t.co/2GinBvjcZN. Individuals who can’t register online can call 844-930-1779. #Vaccinate401 #OurShotRI — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) April 8, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!