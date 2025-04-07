Obituary: Rosemary A. Bradley (1946-2025)

Rosemary A. Bradley, a beloved wife, mother, nana, and sister, 79, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on April 1, 2025, in the Tufts Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of George A. Bradley for 56 years. Rosemary was a cherished member of her community and the heart of her family.

Born and raised in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Agnes (Allen) Murphy.

She was a graduate of Rogers High School. At the age of 16, she started her career at Secretarial Services, which later merged with The Newport Tent Company. It was more than just a job for her; her co-workers became her second family.

Growing up in Newport, Rosemary nurtured a lifelong love for the beach, particularly Easton’s Beach, which served as a cherished backdrop for many fond family memories. Rosemary, with her nurturing spirit, found immense joy in creating and sharing meals, often bringing family and friends together around her table. Her kitchen was a haven where laughter and love intertwined with the delicious aroma of her culinary creations.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, George; her children; George P. Bradley and wife MaryBeth, of Warwick; Nicole Simeone and husband, Adam, of Clinton, MA; her sister; Kathy Allison, of Newport, her grandson; George R. Bradley, her cousin; Patricia Braun, of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her brother, Paul A. Murphy.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bradley will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

