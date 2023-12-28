Historic 19th Century Three-Family Spring Street Home Listed for $1,750,000

216 Spring Street | Newport, RI | 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,360 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,750,000

Beautifully preserved over the years, the Historic Joseph Cottrell House is truly a unique property.

Located in the heart of downtown Newport while still offering a private yard and garden as well as the convenience of a two car garage.

Currently used as a three family, the property could also be converted back to a single family.

The first floor with three bedrooms, one bath, a large kitchen, formal dining room, living room and laundry.

Watch the world go by from the private turret. The second floor unit with three bedrooms and two full baths, a large laundry room or office, private deck, kitchen and living room. The third floor, two bedroom, one bath features an open floor plan with an updated kitchen and large bathroom. Gorgeous decorative fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout the home. New heating system and water heater, updated electric, and newer roof. Plenty of storage in basement. Beautifully landscaped yard with a large detached two car garage accessed from Prospect Hill Street.

