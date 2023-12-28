Obituary: Marilyn Ann “Lyn” Kelley (1937-2023)

Marilyn Ann “Lyn” Kelley, 86 of Newport, RI passed away on December 24, 2023 at St. Clare Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

Lyn was the daughter of Rose (Toppa) Nelson and Frederick Nelson. After graduating from Saint Catherine’s Academy, she raised five children in Newport and then embarked on her journey through life, earning a degree from the University of Rhode Island. She worked as a telephone operator, teacher’s assistant and later as an Ophthalmic Technician.

Lyn enjoyed being outdoors and shared her passion with her family and friends. She was accomplished at downhill skiing and taught many of her grandchildren how to navigate the black diamond trails over the years. She also became a ski guide for a visually impaired friend. In the warmer weather she could be found biking, golfing, or sailing on Narragansett Bay. She participated in 100-mile century bike rides and the 5 Boroughs bike tour in New York City.

Lyn was predeceased by her parents, her brother Frederick Nelson, and his wife Helen Nelson. She is survived by her five children Robert (Madge), Steven, Patrick (Valerie), Donna and Keith (Shannon), her niece Missy (John) Nelson Pinheiro and sister Lee Mathews. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and seven nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at St. Clare and Visiting Nurse Services of Newport.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lyn’s memory may be made to St. Clare-Newport, 309 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840, www.stclarenewport.org/donate.

