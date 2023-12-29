Trump is back on the Colorado primary ballot…for now

In a turn of events, former President Donald Trump is set to stay on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot for the 2024 presidential election…for now. The decision comes following an appeal by the state’s Republican party to the U.S. Supreme Court, contesting the earlier ruling that barred Trump from the ballot.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, declared on Thursday that Trump would be included on the state’s primary ballot, defying the Colorado Supreme Court’s previous 4-3 decision. Griswold argued that Trump’s involvement in the insurrection disqualified him under the Constitution, but the Republican party’s appeal temporarily stayed the decision until January 4 or the conclusion of the Supreme Court appeal.

Trump, currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination according to RealClearPolitics polling averages, faces legal challenges across multiple states. Griswold urged the U.S. Supreme Court to act swiftly, citing the upcoming presidential primary election.

Trump’s campaign has signaled its intent to file a separate appeal to the Supreme Court. Notably, Michigan’s Supreme Court decided against removing Trump from the state’s primary ballot in a similar case on Wednesday.

As this legal and political saga unfolds, the inclusion of Trump on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot remains a contentious issue, with implications for the broader landscape of the 2024 presidential race. Stay tuned for further developments as the legal battle continues.

