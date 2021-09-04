‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is shooting in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut this fall

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be shooting in Rhode Island this fall with Midler, Parker and Najimy reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively.

In the new film, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

Production on the film is expected to begin on October 4th with filming in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and California. The film is scheduled to wrap by the end of 2021.

The spooky sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

