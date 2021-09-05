RIP Madeline R. Baker

Madeline R. Baker, age 78, of Middletown, Rhode Island, peacefully passed away on September 2, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Herbert W. Baker, Jr.

Madeline was born in Newport to Jose and Mary (Cardoza) Aleicho. She grew up in Newport and worked several jobs as a young woman. She enjoyed days off at the beach and staying busy with bowling or bingo. In 1961 she married Herbert Baker and they soon started their young family. She continued working for many years at the Kmart in Middletown. She was also a faithful member of Jesus Saviour Church, she loved the annual bazaar and traditions at the church, as well as trips to La Salette at Christmas. The most joy was brought to Madeline when she was surrounded by her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Madeline dedicated nearly 8 years to caring for her late husband during his illness, until his death in 2011.

She is survived by their four children, Herbert W. Baker III and his wife Kristen Sams, Ronald J. Baker and his wife Catherine McClymonds, Kerri Canuel, and Karen Kotze. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Kyrsten Baker, Brittni Baker, Alyssa Baker, Machele Harris, Christen Baker, and her grandsons Dylan Baker, David Canuel Jr. Joshua Canuel, Nicholas Canuel, Lucas Canuel, Steven Baker and Johnathon Kotze. She also leaves her great grandchildren Isabel Tierno, Tyler Miller, Josiah Baker, Elisha Baker, Enzo McCloy, Myidien McCloy, Brianna Sergesen, Brenden Bagnell, Landon Humes, Kaylee Carlson, Braylin Carlson and Brooklyn Meeks. She also leaves a sister Mary Rose Brookshire of Portsmouth.

Madeline is preceded in death by her beloved husband Herbert, and her siblings Jose Aleicho, John Aleicho, Avie Maxwell, Delores Arruda Ferreira.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 08, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, Vernon Ave and Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!