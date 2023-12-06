House of the Week: Exquisite 19th Century East Side of Providence Estate hits market for $7,450,000

66 Williams Street – Providence, RI | 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms, 12,669 square ft | offered by The Blackstone Team – Compass Rhode Island for $7,450,000

Welcome to 66 Williams Street, one of the East Side of Providence’s last remaining sizable luxury estates.

This listing presents the unique opportunity to live on almost an acre of beautifully manicured grounds atop Providence’s historic College Hill with easy access to Downtown Providence and award-winning dining the area has to offer. The house encompasses over 12,000 square feet of gracious living on three impressively finished levels, all elevated to the finest quality to enchant today’s most discerning buyer, including a roof deck overlooking the cityscape with view of Narragansett Bay.

Today, the home is one of Providence’s loveliest examples of the era with welcoming rooms including a dramatic entrance with a curved staircase, an exquisite dining room with rare French wallpaper by Dufour, impressive “peacock” wallpaper made in China in the living room, significant 2 story home office and large primary suite.

There are 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a working elevator, home gym plus spa/sauna and all of the home’s systems have recently been updated. One will be delighted by the amount of sunlight pouring through the windows, the high ceilings, the exquisite period details, and the luxurious finishes.

The residence is perfectly connected to the original carriage house, horse stables, replete with stalls, radiant heated floors and a full kitchen making it perfect for formal balls and business retreats. Secure your place in the long history of this exquisite residence.

