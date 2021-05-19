House passes bill to create commission to investigate the deadly January 6th Capitol insurrection

The House of Representatives voted 252-175 on Wednesday to pass a bill to set up a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly January 6th Capitol insurrection.

35 House Republicans voted in support of the bill despite Republican leader McCarthy’s efforts to kill the bill.

The 10-person commission will be charged with studying the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol and would have the authority to issue subpoenas.

The bill faces hurdles in the Senate, where it needs at least 10 Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it.

Former President Donald Trump was running scared on Tuesday when he put out a statement opposing the commission.

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately,” Trump said. “Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”

developing…

