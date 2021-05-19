RIP Sharon Elizabeth Demeter

Sharon Elizabeth Demeter, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away suddenly on May 15, 2021 at Grand Islander in Middletown, RI.

Sharon was born October 17, 1946, in Newport, RI to the late Steve Demeter and the late Jennie (Gates) Demeter.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Lillian Thompson of Portsmouth, RI, her son Steven Demeter, his wife Jenny and her grandson, Stevie of Saunderstown, RI, along with her nephew Mark Thompson, his wife Junnel, her great-niece Quincy, and great-nephews Kellen and Tristan of Los Angeles, CA.

Sharon was a dedicated and loyal employee at Raytheon where she spent more than 40 years of her professional career. She was also a longstanding member of the Lions Club. She was one of one, but touched the hearts of so many.

Sharon will be missed for so many reasons, in particular, her thoughtfulness, kindness and the tremendous love for her family and friends. The impact she’s had on those who knew her most will forever be present and continue to shine in her honor. Sharon’s love and light will remain, always.

“Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean that we’ll miss you until we meet again.”

Calling hours will be held on Monday May 24, 2021 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport, RI.

A memorial Service will be held on Monday May 24, at !2:00 pm, in the funeral home

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Portsmouth Senior Center.

