Hurricane Larry Postpones Olympian Beisel’s Block Cancer Swim to Block Island

Olympian Elizabeth Beisel announced Tuesday that due to heavy headwinds and swells created by Hurricane Larry, the Block Cancer safety crew has decided to postpone her swim to Block Island that was set to take place this Thursday, September 9th.

Her new target date will likely be in two weeks and will be confirmed ASAP.

