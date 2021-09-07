Olympian Elizabeth Beisel to swim to Block Island to raise funds for Cancer Research this Thursday!

UPDATE: 9/7/21 – The swim is postponed due to Hurricane Larry.

Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will swim a 20km route from Pt. Judith to Block Island in her home state of Rhode Island to raise funds for cancer research and clinical trials through Swim Across America. The swim will take place on Thursday, September 9th and if completed, she will be the first woman to do so.

In December 2020, Beisel’s father Ted was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This news prompted her to take action and inspired her to complete a swim in honor of those who have lost their lives fighting against cancer and for those who continue to fight.

Unfortunately, Ted died in July 2021.

Rob Butcher, CEO of Swim Across America, said SAA is honored to work alongside Beisel to raise critical funds to fight cancer through her swim to Block Island.

“So many in the Swim Across America community have come to love Elizabeth because of how generous she is with her time and encouragement,” commented Butcher. “This is our opportunity to show her our love and encouragement as she takes on the Block Island swim to honor her loved one’s fight against cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women are diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Beisel said this staggering statistic coupled with dozens of hours of research lead her to do her part in making a difference.

“I quickly realized what my family was going through was sadly all too common and that the most impactful way I could raise funds for cancer research and clinical trials would be through my swimming platform. I’m hoping the funds raised by Block Cancer will help support families who have been affected by this horrible disease and get us one step closer to finding a cure.”

Swim Across America is a non-profit that runs swimming-related events throughout the country to support cancer research at recognized hospitals and institutions. Since 1987, SAA has granted nearly $100 million and more than 100 Olympians have participated in SAA events.

To support, donate, and shop custom Block Cancer gear, visit www.blockcancer.org.

