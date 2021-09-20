Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel to Make History as First Woman to Swim to Block Island

Three-time Olympian, silver medalist and 2016 Team USA Captain, Elizabeth Beisel is poised to make history on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, when she swims from mainland Rhode Island to Block Island in her BLOCK CANCER SWIM. If completed, she will be the first woman to swim the16.7km (10.4 mile) route. Elizabeth will adhere to Marathon Swimmers Federation’s Rules of Marathon Swimming throughout the entirety of her swim. The swim will be nonstop and unassisted.

Elizabeth announced in January of 2021 the Block Cancer charity swim to encourage her father Ted Beisel, who was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Sadly, Ted passed away on July 1, 2021. One of Ted’s last wishes was that Elizabeth complete the Block Cancer charity swim. All proceeds are benefitting the nonprofit Swim Across America whose mission is to fund cancer research. Elizabeth has been volunteering with Swim Across America for more than ten years. Block Cancer met its initial goal of $100,000 and continues to accept donations that will fund cancer research.

The support crew for Elizabeth will include two support boats, EMTs, shark experts, a navigator, Elizabeth’s coach, her family, and Elaine Howley of the Marathon Swimmers Federation. Two kayakers will flank Elizabeth during the swim and assist with feeding during the roughly 5 hour journey. Elizabeth chose this swim to Block Island because while growing up in Rhode Island, swimming to Block Island was always something she dreamed of doing. To follow Elizabeth’s progress, learn more, support, donate and/or shop custom Block Cancer gear, visit blockcancer.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!