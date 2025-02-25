ICE Apprehends Guatemalan National in Providence, Linked to Brockton Armed Home Invasion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Edilio Agustin-Orellana, a Guatemalan national, on Jan. 27 in Providence, Rhode Island. He faces multiple felony charges in Brockton, Massachusetts, including five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of kidnapping, intimidation, and armed home invasion.

“Edilio Agustin-Orellana stands accused of some extremely egregious felonies and represents a significant threat to the residents of New England,” said Patricia H. Hyde, acting Field Office Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston. “We simply cannot tolerate such threats to our residents. ICE Boston remains dedicated to prioritizing the safety of our public by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from the streets of our communities.”

Agustin, 43, has a long history with immigration authorities. After entering the U.S. illegally near Brownsville, Texas, in January 2002, he was briefly detained by U.S. Border Patrol and later released on bond by Immigration and Naturalization Services (INS). In September 2002, an immigration judge ordered Agustin’s removal to Guatemala.

His criminal history in the U.S. includes a conviction in 2004 for eluding police, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license. He was placed on probation for a year. Agustin’s run-ins with ICE continued, including multiple arrests and deportations, most recently in 2008, following his illegal reentry into the country.

Despite his criminal record and prior removals, Agustin illegally reentered the U.S. in August 2019. In February 2024, after being arrested for an armed home invasion in Brockton, ICE lodged an immigration detainer against him with Brockton District Court. However, the court refused to honor the detainer, and Agustin was released from custody.

In response to his arrest in Brockton, ICE placed a detainer on Agustin, who was subsequently arrested in Providence on Jan. 27, 2025. He remains in ICE custody as the legal process continues.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

