Obituary: Colonel (Ret.) James F. Dias (1943-2025)

Colonel (Ret.) James F. Dias passed away on February 23, 2025, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was born on August 19, 1943, in Newport, RI, to the late Arthur C. Dias and Mary DeCosta Dias.

Jim attended Hazard Memorial and De La Salle Academy, graduating in 1962. He went on to earn his degree from St. Anselm College in 1966, where he served as vice president of his class and president of the King Edward Society. He was a proud Golden Anselmian.

After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving on active duty and in the U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) until his retirement in 1997. He also worked with the Department of Defense as a Training Officer. His military career culminated as Chief of Staff of the 94th Reserve Support Command (RSC), overseeing operations across the six New England states and New York.

Jim served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Expert Infantryman Badge, along with numerous other honors. His distinguished military career began as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1966 and concluded with the rank of Colonel in 1997. Over the years, he held various leadership roles, including Platoon Leader, Company Commander, Battalion Commander, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Training. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Fort Benning, GA, and upon retirement, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and the Rhode Island Star.

Beyond his military service, Jim was deeply involved in his community. He served two terms as a Town Councilor in Bedford, NH, and as Chairman of the Bedford School Board. He also played a key role in preserving the town’s historic old town hall.

Jim was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus since 1962, as well as a member of VFW Post 4487, the Reserve Officers Association, and the Vasco Da Gama Society. He was an active parishioner and member of the Portuguese Choir at Jesus Savior Church. An avid traveler, Jim and Pat explored Europe extensively with the Newport, RI Travel Group and enjoyed many cruises with family and friends, especially to Bermuda.

Jim is survived by his sons, Christopher Dias and his wife Jennifer of Rochester, NH, and Matthew Dias of Bedford, NH; his former wife of 49 years, Patricia Robinson Dias of Bedford, NH; his brother, John Dias of Newport, RI; his sister-in-law, Charlene Robinson of Bedford, NH; and his brother-in-law, Stephen Robinson and his wife Su of Pittsburgh, NH. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jack, and Drew of Rochester, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews, and his longtime military friend, Colonel Bob O’Brien.

He was predeceased by his brother, Arthur Jr. Dias, and his sisters, Joanne Dias Donnelly and Mary Ann Dias Gamer.

Visiting hours will be held in Newport, RI on Thursday, February 27th, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Jesus Savior Church on Friday, February 28th, at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Granite Steak and Grill on Sunday, March 2nd from 12:00-3:00 PM. Address is 11 Farmington Rd Rochester, NH.

Donations in his memory may be made to Jesus Savior Church, Vasco Da Gamma, or Tunnel to Towers.

