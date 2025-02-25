Happy Birthday, Ida Lewis: Celebrating the Legacy of Newport’s Heroic Lighthouse Keeper

February 25 marks the birthday of one of America’s most celebrated lighthouse keepers, Ida Lewis. Born in 1842 in Newport, Rhode Island, Lewis is remembered not only for her lifelong dedication to maintaining the Lime Rock Lighthouse but also for her numerous acts of heroism that saved the lives of sailors in peril.

Lewis’ contributions to Newport’s maritime history began at the young age of 15 when she took over the duties of lighthouse keeper after her father became ill. For the next 39 years, she single-handedly operated the lighthouse, guiding ships safely through Newport’s often treacherous waters. During this time, she became known for her bravery, saving at least 18 lives, some during violent storms.

Her most famous rescue took place in 1869 when she navigated a small boat through dangerous conditions to rescue four men stranded after their boat capsized. For her courageous act, Lewis was awarded the prestigious Gold Lifesaving Medal by the U.S. Life-Saving Service.

As a woman in a role typically reserved for men, Lewis’ legacy extends beyond her lifesaving efforts. She became a symbol of strength and resilience in a time when women were often excluded from public service roles. She defied gender norms and became one of the most respected figures in American maritime history.

Lewis continued her work at the lighthouse until her death in 1911, but her legacy endures. The Lime Rock Lighthouse, now home to the Ida Lewis Yacht Club, stands as a tribute to her remarkable life and unwavering dedication. Every year, as the anniversary of her birth arrives, Newport honors her contributions to the city and the maritime community.

Today, on her birthday, we remember Ida Lewis not only as a courageous woman who saved lives but as a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations to follow. Her legacy continues to inspire both Newport residents and visitors, reminding us all of the power of bravery, dedication, and service to others.

