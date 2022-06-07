Jeopardy! Super Champion Ryan Long’s Streak Ends With 16 Wins

As a player who started his run with the initial goal of “at least” making it to Final Jeopardy!, Ryan Long has surpassed his own expectations. But after 16 consecutive wins, it is time to say farewell to the super champion.

“My knees hurt so bad right now from just weeks and weeks of standing at the podium,” Ryan said of his run. “It’s definitely worth it. Everything, I can’t even put a specific value on it. It’s been great.”

On Monday, Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, put an end to Ryan’s streak and was crowned the new Jeopardy! champion.

At the start of Final Jeopardy!, Eric was in the lead with $10,200, and Stephanie Garrison, an actor from Laguna Hills, California, trailed behind him in second with $9,200. Ryan – for the first-time in his entire run – was in third, with $6,800. After responding correctly, Eric won the game with a total of $18,401. Stephanie did not provide the correct response and placed second with $3,200. Ryan, who was also unable to come up with the correct response, finished in third with $1.

While Monday’s game marked a bittersweet ending to the 16-game champ’s run, Ryan said his time on the show has meant “everything” to him.

“It means a lot,” Ryan said. “A complete 180 in my life, I guess, maybe even a 210.”

Ryan concludes his run holding down the No. 9 spot on the Leaderboard of Legends Consecutive Games Won list and with $299,400 in the bank. Despite his success on the show, the rideshare driver from Philadelphia said he plans to remain true to himself.

“I’m going to be the same. Whatever circumstances, I am who I am,” Ryan said. “But it’s definitely going to change the quality of my life.”

As for who will be most proud of his record-breaking streak, the 16-time champ said without a doubt it will be his family.

“I think he’s going to maybe look at me different,” Ryan said of his 8-year-old son Nathan. “My mom, I don’t think she can articulate how happy she is.”

Ryan will return to the Jeopardy! stage to face off against some of the biggest players of the past two seasons in the next Tournament of Champions.





