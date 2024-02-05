King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer, Postpones Public Duties

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III, age 75, has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

The announcement revealed that during the king’s treatment for the non-cancerous condition, medical professionals identified a separate issue of concern, leading to diagnostic tests confirming the presence of cancer. His majesty has immediately commenced a schedule of regular treatments, prompting doctors’ advice to temporarily postpone public-facing duties.

Despite the health setback, King Charles III is determined to continue undertaking state business and official paperwork during this period. Expressing gratitude to his medical team for their swift intervention, he remains optimistic about the treatment and eagerly anticipates returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The monarch’s decision to disclose the diagnosis aims to prevent speculation and contribute to public understanding, particularly for those worldwide who are grappling with the impact of cancer. Buckingham Palace, however, has not released further details about the type of cancer or specific treatment plans at this stage.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. “Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. “His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

