Obituary: Brian Timothy Cottrell (1962-2024)

Brian Timothy Cottrell, 61, of Middletown, RI passed away on February 4, 2024. He was born in Newport, RI on April 14, 1962, to the late James Benedict and Margaret Mary (Ahern) Cottrell.

Brian graduated from Middletown High School in 1980 and Villanova University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He held a variety of positions in diverse industries throughout his life until retiring several years ago.

Brian loved dogs, basketball and watching sports. His fondest memories of his early years were lifeguarding at Second Beach, playing basketball at school and hanging with the current four-legged friend.

Brian is survived by his sister, Kerrie Cottrell (Michael Newton), his brother, James “Ben” Cottrell (Ana) and nephews John and Robert Cottrell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Jane (Hughes) Cottrell and Maurice and Nora (O’Gorman) Ahern as well as his favorite dogs, Sniffy, Tara, Sydney and Cheyenne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, www.potterleague.org in lieu of flowers.

