The recruitment process for Newport’s City Manager is advancing to the next phase as the city formally evaluates applications from more than twenty-seven candidates hailing from across the nation. The candidates, who applied to assume the crucial role of the City’s top executive, have undergone a comprehensive selection process following the conclusion of the search on January 15, 2024.

The diverse pool of applicants represents 13 states, reflecting the nationwide interest in the prestigious position. City Council members, in collaboration with the City’s Human Resources office, engaged in a series of executive sessions in January to determine the subsequent steps in what is anticipated to be a meticulous and rigorous selection process.

To initiate this process, a three-member screening committee, comprising prominent state and municipal management professionals from Rhode Island, was appointed by the Council. This committee is entrusted with assessing candidates based on their management credentials and experience, while reviewing applications with personally identifying information removed.

The identities of the screening committee members will remain confidential until the conclusion of the screening process, expected by February 15th. The committee’s task is to recommend the top five qualified candidates, along with up to five alternates, to progress to a series of interviews led by the City Council.

During these interviews, questions will be derived from a public survey, scheduled to be launched by the City on February 15th and concluding at the end of the month. This inclusive approach seeks to incorporate public input into the decision-making process.

The initial round of interviews is expected to take place via Zoom, with a second and final round planned for in-person sessions. The City, operating under a Council-Manager form of government, entrusts the City Manager with the responsibility of overseeing day-to-day operations for Newport and managing a staff of approximately 350 personnel.

** It should be noted that the Newport’s City Manager runs the City of Newport despite what City Council Chair Mayor Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong would like the public to believe.

