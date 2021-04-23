Lady Gaga, Guns N Roses, and Billy Joel highlight Fenway Park’s 2021 Summer Concert Series

New Kids on the Block: July 16

Def Leppard | Motley Crue | Poison | Joan Jett and The Black Hearts: July 17 and 18

Guns N Roses: Aug. 3

Billy Joel: Aug. 4

Hella Mega Tour – Green Day | Fall Out Boy | Weezer: Aug. 5

Lady Gaga: Aug. 7

Maroon 5: Sept. 12

Aerosmith: Sept. 14

Get tickets here.

All shows are pending final approval by the City of Boston due to the pandemic.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!