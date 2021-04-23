Caitlyn Jenner announces run for governor of California: ‘I’m in!’

Caitlyn Jenner announced Friday that she is running to be governor of California.

Jenner, a longtime Republican, is seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election.

“I’m in!” Jenner said. “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision. This campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner has been putting together a team of top Republican advisors including Tony Fabrizio, the top pollster on Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, Ryan Erwin, founder of RedRock Strategies, Tyler Deaton, president of Allegiance Strategies, and Steven Cheung, a Trump White House and reelection campaign aide who worked on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s successful 2003 gubernatorial recall election victory.

Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale, helped Jenner to assemble her campaign team but he doesn’t plan to take an official role with the campaign.

If the Newsom recall effort qualifies for the ballot on April 29, as expected, voters would be asked two questions – first, whether Governor Newsom should be removed from office. If more than 50% support removing Newsom, the second question would be a list of replacement candidates running to replace the governor. A crowded field is expected and the candidate with the most votes wins. Jenner’s celebrity and her famous family are sure to help her chances.

Jenner also launched her campaign website with a shop to purchase Caitlyn for California merchandise.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!