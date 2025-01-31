Hozier to Play Fenway Park and NYC’s Governors Ball This Summer

Irish crooner Hozier is bringing his bluesy, soul-stirring sound to Boston and New York City this summer—and fans better be ready to grab their tickets fast.

The “Take Me to Church” hitmaker is set to headline The Governors Ball on June 8 before making his way to Fenway Park on June 23 for a massive stadium show.

Tickets for Fenway go on sale at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, while Governors Ball passes are already available.

Hozier is no stranger to our beautiful part of the globe—he played both the Newport Folk Festival and Boston Calling in 2024, leaving fans in awe with his powerful vocals and spine-tingling anthems.

Expect a setlist packed with heart-wrenching ballads, gospel-infused rock, and the kind of soul-shaking performances that made him a global sensation.

Want to catch him twice? June is your shot.

