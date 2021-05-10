Zac Brown Band Announces Concert at Fenway Park

The Zac Brown Band is coming back to Fenway Park on Sunday, August 8th.

The Grammy Award-winning band announced the dates for their 2021 “The Comeback Tour” Monday. This comes after a 14-month touring hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Brown in a statement. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. local time at zacbrownband.com. According to a press release, “all dates, cities and venues are subject to change. For tickets or more information please visit zacbrownband.com.”

Other performers scheduled to play Fenway this year include New Kids on the Block, Aerosmith, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 and Green Day.

