Lila Delman Real Estate announced the sale of Newport’s iconic ‘Land’s End’, 42 Ledge Road, for $8,600,000. Kendra Toppa, Sales Manager of Lila Delman’s Newport Office and Christie’s Luxury Specialist, represented the seller. This transaction marks one of the top three sales Statewide year-to-date.

“From the onset I considered this opportunity a true privilege and am grateful the sellers entrusted me and my team at Lila Delman with creatively marketing and positioning this storied, legacy property – the crown jewel of Newport real estate,” commented Kendra Toppa. “The new stewards are indeed very fortunate to call ‘Land’s End’ home.

“Lila Delman Real Estate extends our sincerest gratitude for the landmark opportunity to list and sell one of Newport’s most significant and beloved properties,” added Pamela Delman, Owner of the firm. “Closed in under one year, we are thrilled for our clients and wish the new owners a lifetime of happiness as they carry on the legacy of this incredible estate.”

Tucked away on the Southeastern point of Aquidneck Island, ‘Land’s End’ is sited on 5.6 oceanfront acres along Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, boasting an astounding 1,200 feet of ocean frontage. The eight-plus bedroom family home, with three-bedroom carriage house, offers dynamic ocean views from virtually every room. Once home Pulitzer Prize wining author Edith Wharton, key property features include a chef’s kitchen, billiards room, eight working fireplaces, a full house generator and a saltwater pool. Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from this incredible, year-round gathering place for family and friends.