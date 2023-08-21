LORI JOYAL OF LILA DELMAN COMPASS SELLS ‘HIGHLAND LODGE’ IN WATCH HILL FOR $8,500,000

Lila Delman Compass announced Monday the sale of ‘Highland Lodge’, 2 Ninigret Avenue in Watch Hill, for $8,500,000.

Lori Joyal, Associate Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, represented the Seller and facilitated for the Buyer in this transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Westerly since Lori Joyal sold 2 Kidds Way for a record-breaking $17,700,000 in October 2022.

Located within steps of the Village of Watch Hill, this shingle-style home has been thoughtfully maintained through history. The property features 8 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half bathrooms across 5,168 square feet of living space. The inground pool provides a perfect respite after a day at the nearby beaches.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have participated in such a significant sale for my clients and the market as a whole,” commented Lori Joyal. “I pride myself on delivering the highest level of client service and commit to doing right by them each transaction.”

Year-to-date, Lori Joyal ranks as the #1 agent, across all brokerages, in Washington County, Westerly, and Charlestown respectively. Historically, no agent in Rhode Island has closed more $1M+ sales volume than Lori.

