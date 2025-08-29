Tish Behan, Beth Winthrop, and Karen O’Brien on the lawn of Fort Adams for Hillside Charitable’s summer fundraiser
Tish Behan, Beth Winthrop, and Karen O’Brien

Buzzing Around Newport: Hillside Charitable Organization Hosts Summer Fundraiser at Fort Adams

Colleen McGrath·
LocalThe Buzz

Brian Arnold’s 400 was at it again. Hillside Charitable Organization, Inc. held its summer fundraiser on Aug. 14 on the north lawn of Fort Adams State Park. More than 470 locals who love Cappy’s Hillside Café and their community gathered to raise funds for people in need and connect with friends they look forward to seeing each summer.

The organization was formed by five guys sitting at Dead Man’s Curve (IYKYK) in the late ’90s — Joe Lalli, Tom Cornell, Mike Mazza, Henry DeCotis, and John Dias, who has served as the organization’s president for the past 27 years. Dias claimed this year would be his swan song, though it is hard to imagine anyone else calling the auction of locally donated packages like he does.

The board of volunteers, which includes Steve Mutter, Jen Chapin, Ryan Kirwin, Shawn Mahoney, Bobby Silveria, Ken Bidlack, Ryan Mahoney, Mary Konchar, Charlie Koppelson, Bobby Johnson, Joe Venditelli, and Laura Coristine, works hard to secure auction items, which range from center court Celtics tickets from Rocky K and Mike Behan to a tour aboard Sean Napolitano’s Hinckley. Bill and Karen Cardinal show their support with Patriots tickets, as does Joe Fitzpatrick, who also donated a stay in New Hampshire. Liz McKinnon provided the Red Sox tickets, and Scotty McLeish’s lottery tickets delivered big bucks.

Dias revealed the organization started by giving $500 to grantees, but these days people are in greater need, and grants are in the $6,000 to $12,000 range. Liz Moniz shared how thankful she was to be the beneficiary of the foundation’s generosity when she was facing a medical crisis last year without insurance. Dias credited Moniz for being a big supporter of the foundation, as is Bill Winthrop, whose granddaughter was also a recipient last year. “You never know when it comes for you,” Winthrop told the crowd while describing treatments medical insurance does not cover.

So, Dias will go “out on top,” as he stated in his remarks, as do the 544 locals who have received help from Hillside Charitable. And birthday boy Tim Bulk walks away from the evening as “best dressed,” with Chris Kirwin reeling in a close second in his salmon tie.

Brian Arnold, John Sullivan, and Mayor Charlie Holder
Brian Arnold, John Sullivan, and Mayor Charlie Holder
Billy Campbell, Nina Keller, Billy Craft, John Lalli, and Michael Hicks
Cappy’s All Stars Beth Casey, Jay Reed, John Vidinha, Michael Downey, and Munchkin with photo bomber Murray Coupe
Elmer and Breck Reynolds, Laura and Sammy Gillson, Tim Whitford
James Maloney, Councilor Chris Logan, the evening’s best dressed Tim Bulk, and Russ Winthrop
Michelle Klassner, Jillian and Scottie McLeish, Cathy McLeish, Pam and Bob Hanley
Al Vieira, Tommy Lalli, and Will Foy
Al Vieira, Tommy Lalli, and Will Foy
Charlie Koppelson and Bobby Silveria
Charlie Koppelson and Bobby Silveria
Colleen Murray and Tina Segerson
Colleen Murray and Tina Segerson
Harp & Tricia Donnelly
Harp & Tricia Donnelly
Kevin Dias and Tyler Bernadyn
Kevin Dias and Tyler Bernadyn
Laura Coristine made sure everyone bought a raffle ticket!
Laura Coristine made sure everyone bought a raffle ticket!
Mark Manchester, Bobbie Nicol, and Mike Gaudet
Mark Manchester, Bobbie Nicol, and Mike Gaudet
Mason Choice and Tommy Choice
Mason Choice and Tommy Choice
Mike and Tracey Martins
Mike and Tracey Martins
Mike Bromage and John Dias
Mike Bromage and John Dias
Patrick Kilroy and Pilar Brenner
Patrick Kilroy and Pilar Brenner
Peter and Beth Silveria
Peter and Beth Silveria
Rocky Kempenaar, Mayor Charlie Holder, VIPs Brian and Andrea Stout
Rocky Kempenaar, Mayor Charlie Holder, VIPs Brian and Andrea Stout
Steve and Tina Uperti
Steve and Tina Uperti
Steve Mutter and Mary Konchar
Steve Mutter and Mary Konchar
Susan Young, Liz Vendittelli, and Barbara Burns
Susan Young, Liz Vendittelli, and Barbara Burns
Jim Booth, Kiki Finn, Carla and Steve Brownell
Jim Booth, Kiki Finn, Carla and Steve Brownell

 