Massachusetts to end school mask requirement on Feb. 28

Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that Massachusetts will end their school mask requirement on Feb. 28.

“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”

Masks will still be required on school buses because COVID-19 safety measures for transportation falls under federal control.

Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware have all lifted their mask mandates in recent days with Rhode Island expected to follow suit Wednesday afternoon.

