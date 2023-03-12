Middletown Police Arrest 8 for DUI after Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Middletown Police Department arrested eight people for DUI following the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Newport on Saturday.

Police stepped up efforts over the weekend using Blue Riptide Grants that resulted in a total of 54 traffic stops, 42 warnings, 12 citations, and eight DUI arrests.

“This St. Patrick’s Day Parade DUI campaign also resulted in no motor vehicle accidents and no traffic fatalities. The Middletown Police Department will continue to be proactive in our efforts to reduce accidents, enforce DUI laws, and ensure safe travel within the Town of Middletown,” a release for the Middletown Police Department said.

The department said they used the Blue Riptide Grants to fund two additional officers for each shift.

