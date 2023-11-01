Modern Tiverton New Construction with stunning water views hits market for $4,995,000

82 Nonquit Lane, Tiverton | 4 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, 8,008 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $4,995,000.

Modern Luxury | New Construction | Authentic slate shingle-sided home is an immersion of modern design, style & functionality. This is a dream come true for lovers of modern architecture.

Expansive westerly water views from every room of the Sakonnet, Seapowet marshes and farmland. Every detail of this 3-story, 4 bed, 6.5 bath home has been carefully designed and no expense has been spared, down to the teak elevator. Clean simple lines, custom craftsmanship, luxurious finishes, where every element, both natural and durable, further enhances the home’s appeal.

The open concept living, soaring ceilings, floating staircases, floor to ceiling windows, allow natural light to flow through and brings the beauty of the surroundings inward. The chef’s kitchen & butler’s pantry are all outfitted with high-end appliances, stainless counters & smart builtins. Additional 1st floor rooms include a study, foyer and east wing with 2 ensuite bedrooms and a sitting room. The primary suite is accented with soaring ceilings, fireplace, balcony, custom dressing room and 2 ensuite baths. Additional rooms include a guest bedroom, spa bathroom and laundry room. The finished ground level was built for activity and entertainment with access to the patio. This home is fully automated from your phone or tablet. The Farmcoast Area comprises quaint coastal villages, with charming cafes, art galleries, eateries, boutique shops and is just minutes away from pristine beaches and marinas. LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A VIEWING

