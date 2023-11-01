Tickets Available as Golf’s Greatest Come to Newport Country Club for 44th U.S. Senior Open

Fans will have the opportunity to witness some of golf’s greatest players as daily tickets are now on sale for the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship. The 44th edition of the championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), will be hosted for the first time at Newport (R.I.) Country Club., on June 26-30, 2024.

Daily gallery tickets are priced at $45 for Thursday’s first round, $55 for the second and third rounds on Friday and Saturday and $50 for the fourth and final round on Sunday. Practice round tickets for Wednesday, June 26 are available for $25. A daily ticket includes general admission to the grounds, access to walk the course, grandstand availability, access to food and beverage concessions for purchase, free parking and shuttle service.

With the holidays approaching fans who make a ticket purchase of $75 or more will receive a $20 discount to be used at the USGA online merchandise shop. The site can be accessed at USGAshop.com. Fans redeeming the holiday offer will be limited to one code per order, which will be delivered via email 1-3 business days after the initial ticket purchase. USGAshop.com offers a variety of products sure to put a smile on any golfer’s face this holiday season from golf best brands.

2024 U.S. Senior Open daily gallery ticket options:

Wednesday, June 26 (practice round) – $25

Thursday, June 27 (first round) – $45

Friday, June 28 (second round) – $55

Saturday, June 29 (third round) – $55

Sunday, June 30 (final round) – $50

Several weekly ticket options are still available for purchase, including The Founders Club, a premium offering for the 2024 championship. The Founders Club is an open-air facility that is located to the left of the 18th fairway with seating options, executive restrooms and several TVs to watch the broadcast coverage. The package also includes a variety of food and beverage options available for purchase, free parking, shuttle service and general admission to the course. With a purchase of two or more Founders Club weekly tickets and while supplies last, one complimentary VIP parking pass will be included.

Weekly Gallery tickets (Wednesday-Sunday) include general admission to the grounds, access to walk the course, grandstand availability, access to food and beverage concessions for purchase, free parking and shuttle service.

Fans can also take advantage of the Flex 5-Pack Gallery Ticket (Wednesday-Sunday). This flex package includes five gallery tickets that can be used in several combinations throughout the week (i.e., one each day or all in one day). The ticket includes general admission to the grounds, access to walk the course, grandstand availability, access to food and beverage concessions for purchase, free parking and shuttle service.

2024 U.S. Senior Open weekly ticket options:

The Founders Club ($275)

Weekly Gallery ($175)

Flex 5-Pack Gallery ($200)

2024 U.S. Senior Open Founders Club daily tickets:

Wednesday ($50)

Thursday ($80)

Friday ($90)

Saturday ($90)

Sunday ($85)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

