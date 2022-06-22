Newport and Boston square off this Saturday at the Newport International Polo Series

June 25th, 2022 will feature Newport vs. Boston, Newport’s oldest rival, in the continuation of the Newport International Polo Series.

The two oldest polo clubs in America have a long-fought rivalry. The rift can be traced back to early colonial times when religious dissidents splintered off from Puritan Boston, by choice or by excommunication, to seek greater freedom in new settlements to the south.

The weekly polo matches, held every Saturday in the late afternoon, June through September, are an ideal conclusion to a summer’s day, in the pastoral setting of the International Polo Grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth, minutes away from the glittering beaches of Newport, where the cooling coastal effect is a welcome retreat in the peak of summer.

The matchup on Saturday will pit teams in contention for prize money in the USPA Congressional Cup, sanctioned by the United States Polo Association, and the largest polo tournament thus far in the Northeast, featuring the most skilled polo players from around the region, and runs through July 2. Visit www.nptpolo.com for full details on the Newport vs. Boston match and the USPA Congressional Cup as well as advanced ticket sales for the match.

“It is exciting to bring out the best competitors in the Northeast hub of polo in one concentrated tournament right out of the gate, to set the tone for a competitive year in the Northeast this season,” comments Leighton S. Jordan, USPA Northeastern Circuit Governor.

Last week’s Newport Pro-Am featured an intense battle of professionals and international players from Portugal, South Africa, Argentina, and the U.S. in one of the most exciting matches of the season, competing for the historic International Cup trophy. The Globe Trotter’s took on the America’s, for a thrilling come from behind 11-9 win in the last chukker. Upcoming highlights in the next 3 months of the Polo Series include 6 international rivalries, 4 additional US City challengers, and tournament championships in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

The theme for the Newport vs. Boston match will be Tea Party. The decorative picnic tradition has earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine.

The matches will conclude with a victory lap around the field in the Newport Polo Fan Salute followed by the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast and Trophy Presentation of player prizes from Providence Diamond. Autograph signing and the après polo cocktail hour will finish off the evening.

