Queen Anne’s Social: Disco Brunch by Day, Cocktail Lounge by Night—Newport Weekends Just Got a Major Upgrade

Newport, take note—something new is coming, and it’s got all the makings of your next weekend ritual. On April 5th, Queen Anne’s Loft unveils its latest transformation: Queen Anne’s Social, a weekend destination where brunch turns into a scene and evenings take on an effortless allure.

Here’s the setup: Saturdays and Sundays bring DJ Party Brunch, an unapologetically indulgent affair where the music sets the tone, the cocktails keep flowing, and the food is anything but an afterthought. Guests can expect an unlimited spread of gourmet shared plates plus one entrée, all wrapped up in an energy that feels less like a meal and more like an experience. And because brunch should never be without its proper accompaniments, the drink package delivers unlimited mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys, and Bud Light, with refills for just one cent. Yes, really.

The Details:

✨ $40 per person = unlimited shared plates + one entrée

✨ $30 drink package: bottomless mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys & Bud Light (refills for a penny)

✨ Reservation-only brunch (book via RESY or call for groups over 10) Walk-ins based on availability

✨ A la carte specialty drinks for those who prefer a bespoke pour

And when the sun sets? The Cocktail Lounge takes over—an intimate yet polished hideaway open Friday and Saturday from 4 PM to 11 PM, offering curated cocktails, light fare, and just the right amount of buzz. It’s the kind of place where a pre-dinner drink turns into a full evening, and a nightcap feels like an essential final touch.

A bit of history for those who appreciate it: Queen Anne’s Loft, established in 2017, occupies a stunning Victorian-era building from the 1800s, with sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Trinity Church, and the endless energy of Thames Street below. It’s the perfect place to host any private event, from weddings to corporate retreats. Take note, they will still be open for private events!

Mark your calendars—April 5th is when the scene shifts, and you’ll want a seat at the table.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

