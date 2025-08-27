Newport Cannabis Co. Celebrates Grand Opening Labor Day Weekend

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — Rhode Island’s newest cannabis dispensary, Newport Cannabis Co., is set to open its doors with a grand celebration over Labor Day weekend.

The festivities begin Friday, Aug. 29, with a daylong event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring food pop-ups, live music, and special in-store promotions. Shoppers will also find exclusive product deals running all weekend long, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1, during regular store hours.

Customers unable to attend in person can still join in the celebration by ordering online and taking advantage of Rhode Island’s only fast, same-day statewide cannabis delivery service.

Adding to the community spirit, Newport Cannabis Co. announced that 10% of all sales from its in-house brands will be donated to the Potter League for Animals, a nonprofit supporting the well-being of Rhode Island’s companion animals.

The new dispensary, located at 1637 W. Main Road in Portsmouth, is led by CEO and owner Octavius Prince, who is also the founder of Hangar 420.

The grand opening marks a milestone for the state’s cannabis market, offering both local customers and visitors a chance to celebrate the holiday weekend with unique deals while supporting a local cause.

