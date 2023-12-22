President Biden Pardons Marijuana Users Nationwide in Sweeping Decision

In a groundbreaking move, President Joe Biden announced on Friday a federal pardon for every American who has used marijuana in the past, extending to individuals who were never arrested or prosecuted for their involvement with the substance.

This sweeping pardon encompasses all U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents found in possession of marijuana for personal use, as well as those convicted of similar federal offenses. Notably, the pardon also extends to marijuana users in the District of Columbia. However, it does not apply to individuals incarcerated for selling the drug, an activity deemed illegal under federal law, or other marijuana-related offenses such as driving under the influence.

President Biden’s decision is a pivotal component of a broader initiative aimed at reforming the criminal justice system and upholding the principle of equal justice under the law. The announcement resonates with a growing bipartisan consensus supporting reforms designed to promote fairness and equity within the legal system.

In a bold step, President Biden has commuted the sentences of 11 individuals serving lengthy terms for non-violent drug offenses. This move underscores the administration’s commitment to rectifying cases where individuals have received disproportionately severe sentences, particularly for offenses that would now result in less severe penalties.

In addressing marijuana-related offenses, President Biden has expanded on a previous pardon covering federal and D.C. offenses related to simple possession. In a significant development, the President is set to grant pardons for additional cases involving the simple possession and use of marijuana under federal and D.C. law. This recognizes the adverse impact that criminal records for marijuana offenses can have on individuals, hindering their access to employment, housing, and education.

In an official statement, President Biden emphasized the urgency of correcting the consequences of a flawed approach to marijuana, stating, “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

Furthermore, President Biden urged state leaders to follow suit and reconsider the incarceration of individuals solely for the use or possession of marijuana. This call aligns with the broader initiative to address disparities within the criminal justice system, both at the federal and state levels.

The President highlighted that these actions are part of a comprehensive commitment to advancing equal justice, addressing racial disparities, enhancing public safety, and improving the overall well-being of all Americans. President Biden underscored that the clemency power has been wielded more frequently than by any recent predecessor at this point in their presidency.

While acknowledging the progress achieved, the President signaled an ongoing commitment to reviewing clemency petitions and instituting further reforms. The administration remains resolute in its dedication to creating a criminal justice system that aligns with the foundational values upon which the nation was built.

