It’s Official: Newport Cannabis Company Acquires Greenleaf and Revamps the Island Scene

Aquidneck Island’s cannabis scene is getting a major upgrade.

Local entrepreneur and fifth-generation Newporter Octavius Prince has officially acquired Greenleaf Compassion Center, and he’s not wasting time making it his own. Say goodbye to Greenleaf — and hello to Newport Cannabis Company.

Prince, the force behind Hangar 420 — Rhode Island’s top cannabis cultivator — is bringing his passion for quality and community to this new venture. His journey into cannabis began with a deeply personal experience: watching a loved one find relief from a serious illness with medical marijuana. That inspiration led to the founding of Hangar 420 in 2022, which quickly rose to lead the state in cannabis sales in 2023 and 2024.

Now, Prince is aiming to fix what he calls a long-standing gap in the local market.

“For too long, island residents have had to travel to Massachusetts for quality cannabis,” he said. “That ends now.”

Customers can expect better products at better prices — and no more paying Massachusetts taxes for Rhode Islanders seeking cannabis. Prince says Newport Cannabis Company will cater to everyone from seasoned users to first-timers exploring low-dose edibles, all while keeping it local.

“This isn’t just a rebrand — it’s a reset,” Prince said. “We’re revamping the selection, retraining staff, and building something that reflects the needs of this community.”

With the sale now officially closed, Newport Cannabis Company is poised to become the go-to destination for high-quality, locally grown cannabis on the island.

Newport Cannabis Company is officially open — built by a Newporter, for Rhode Islanders!

Newport Cannabis Co

1637 W. Main Road

Portsmouth, RI 02871

