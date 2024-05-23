Governor Dan McKee Announces Nomination of Michelle A. Reddish as First Administrator of Rhode Island Cannabis Office

Governor Dan McKee today announced the nomination of Michelle A. Reddish, MS, MPH, as the inaugural administrator of the newly established Rhode Island Cannabis Office.

“Michelle’s significant expertise in regulatory compliance, development, and technological advancement position her to hit the ground running on day one,” said Governor McKee. “I’m confident Michelle will effectively continue Rhode Island’s commitment to promoting the safe usage and responsible regulation of cannabis in our state.”

In her new role, Reddish will report to the Rhode Island Cannabis Commission, coordinating the oversight and administration of cannabis use across the state. The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) is tasked with the regulation, licensing, and enforcement of cannabis establishments, overseeing both medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

“I am pleased that Governor McKee has chosen to nominate Michelle as the first Administrator of the Cannabis Office,” said Kim Ahern, Chair of the Cannabis Control Commission. “Her regulatory and industry experience will help ensure our Commission continues its thoughtful and thorough progress as we carefully expand the adult-use market in Rhode Island.”

Reddish currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer at the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), where she has been instrumental in advancing technological solutions to streamline internal services and overseeing major projects such as records retention implementation and the expansion of satellite offices. Previously, as the Chief Regulatory Officer at OMMA, Reddish led the Compliance team to achieve a 100% inspection rate across Oklahoma in 2022.

Her career also includes roles as a lab analyst, cementing engineer, and regulatory compliance specialist with SLB, a global technology company. Reddish holds master’s degrees in occupational health and safety, cell and molecular biology from Tulane University, and healthcare management from the University of New Orleans.

“I’m thrilled to move to beautiful Rhode Island with my children and step into the role of inaugural administrator,” said Reddish. “I am eager to build strong partnerships across the state in support of safe and equitable access to cannabis. I sincerely thank Governor McKee and the Cannabis Control Commission for their trust and recommendation.”

Governor McKee has submitted Reddish’s nomination to the Senate for advice and consent.

