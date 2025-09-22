🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Newport Carjacker Swipes 2 Cars, Sparks High-Speed Island-Wide Pursuit

UPDATE: 9:10am. The carjacker has been apprehended in Swansea, MA.

— A wild scene unfolded Monday morning in Newport Heights when an unidentified man carjacked one vehicle just before 8:15 a.m. — then swiped a second car moments later.

Newport Police are now locked in a northbound chase through Portsmouth as the suspect tries to evade capture.

Newport Buzz has confirmed there are no hostages involved and that all students at Pell Elementary School are safe.

This is a developing story — check back for updates as police close in.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!