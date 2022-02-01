Newport Issues Mandatory Parking Ban in Yachting Village to Aid Snow Removal Efforts

Residents in Newport’s Yachting Village will be required to move their vehicles to off-street parking as City crews continue work to remove near record-breaking snowfall from City streets.
Residents in the Lower Thames and Spring Street corridor are advised that a mandatory Parking Ban will be in effect beginning WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2ND FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. on the following streets;
Webster Street
South Baptist Street
Carey Street
Extension Street
Narragansett Avenue
Pope Street
Hammond Street
Howard Street
Dixon Street
Young Street
McAllister Street
Dennison Street
Lee Avenue
Brewer Street
Dean Street
Ann Street
Holland Street
Dearborn Street
Please note that the above streets will be closed while work is taking place and vehicles left on the road will be subject to tow.
For more information, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Snow
