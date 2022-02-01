RIP Sheila Higgins Sullivan

Sheila Higgins Sullivan, 86, of Middletown, RI, passed away at Newport Hospital on Sunday, January 30, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Sheila was born on March 13, 1935 in Fall River, MA to Charles and Isabel Higgins. She was a graduate of Fitchburg Teachers College (Fitchburg State) and upon graduation moved to Middletown, RI where she started her teaching career at Lindon School and ending her educational career at Aquidneck School after 28 years.

She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the former Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed 20 years of winters in Naples, FL and summers at the former Third Beach Club.

She is survived by her husband Robert of 62 years and her four children: James (Eden) of Glenside, PA, Michael (Stephanie) of Middletown, RI, Kathleen Egan (Dave) of Newport, RI, and Patrick (Shannon) of Barrington, RI. In addition, she leaves 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson as well as her sister Nancy E. Birch of Attleboro, MA.

She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Jerry and Peter.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Middletown Fire Department, Newport Hospital Emergency Department and there are not enough words to thank the Newport Hospital Tower four staff, especially, Dr. Gaines, Dr Beyer, Caryn, Katie, Becky, Sophia, Sarah, Lora and Noelle.

The family will receive friends on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. Burial will be in Middletown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheila’s memory to the Middletown Rescue Department, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI, 02842.

